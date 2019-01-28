New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscopes For Every Star Sign

If it feels like the New Year snuck up on you, rest assured you’re not alone. December leaves many of us with little time to recover, let alone think about New Year resolutions.

Between all of the holiday parties, fam jam obligations and last-minute shopping, it’s not always easy to snag some time for yourself to reflect on the year to come.

If this sounds like you, don’t worry—there’s still plenty of time to make the most out of 2019.

Astrologically, the year ahead offers each of us some beautiful opportunities for personal growth, expansion and manifestation.

But the key is in allowing yourself to take charge: Be purposeful with your actions and mindful of the lessons the universe is throwing your way—even when Mercury retrograde is happening from March 5 to 28, July 7 to 31, and October 31 to November 20.

So take a moment to reflect on how 2019 shaping up for you so far: What’s working for you? What’s not? What are you ready for next?

Read on for your New(ish) Year horoscopes to learn how you can live your best life in 2019.

