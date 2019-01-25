New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Virgo

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Truth, honesty, integrity—they’re all important to you and they’re all going to be big themes in 2019.
Clear the air of old grievances and cut ties with any friendships you’ve outgrown. Change is in the air and you are demanding more maturity from yourself and others.
You are also making lots of space at home this year by clearing out things that don’t represent the person you are today.
Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:
Life: This is your year to learn how powerful your voice can be. Let yourself be heard. Speak up for yourself or take a public speaking workshop or improv class to learn how you can boost your presence.
Love: Let your feelings show. Challenge yourself to wear your heart on your sleeve—even if it’s scary as hell.
Money: Make minimalism your inspiration in 2019. Look to make more conscious decisions about your spending by doing more with less.
Related:
2019 Horoscope for Aries
2019 Horoscope for Taurus
2019 Horoscope for Gemini
2019 Horoscope for Cancer
2019 Horoscope for Leo
2019 Horoscope for Libra
2019 Horoscope for Scorpio
2019 Horoscope for Sagittarius
2019 Horoscope for Capricorn
2019 Horoscope for Aquarius
2019 Horoscope for Pisces