New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Taurus

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Don’t be surprised if you’re overcome by restlessness in 2019, Taurus. It’s time to allow yourself to break a few of your favourite rules and routines. Do something unexpected.

And if it’s wanderlust you’re seeking to satisfy, the second half of 2019 is particularly stellar for a splurge on an overseas adventure or epic road trip, thanks to Saturn and Neptune’s influences in June and November. This cosmic energy will deepen and open you up to new experiences in faraway places.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Small changes can lead to big breakthroughs this year. Start simple: Try taking different routes to work or changing up your style.

Love: Dare yourself to express your sexuality in new ways and don’t be afraid to speak up if things are getting predictable. Your sexual drive and desire will get a jolt of energy this spring when Venus and Mars provide you with a romantic boost in mid-May.

Money: Who’s minding your budget, Taurus? You have a generous spirit this year—but watch that someone close to you doesn’t start taking it for granted.

Related: