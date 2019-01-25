New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Resolve to make more space for art, invention and exploration this year.

One of your greatest gifts is your raw, fearless perspective on life. Use that to your advantage.

Scorpios who’ve been dreaming of writing a novel or launching a creative career can really make progress in 2019, while others can make powerhouse moves in their current positions at work.

Not sure where to start? Ask yourself: “What am I ready for next?” Don’t be afraid of the answer. You’ve got this, Scorpio.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: What makes you happy in this world? This year, you’re learning how to give your passions the time and attention they really need.

Love: Expect the unexpected. Love will flourish when you let your guard down.

Money: You can make it rain this year, Scorpio. Just be careful not to spend it all in one place. Impulse purchases might lead to buyers’ remorse.

