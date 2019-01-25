New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The magic of 2019 will be strongest when you stay grounded in your dreams and are realistic about what you want to make happen.

You have a golden touch this year, so use your intentions and energy wisely, Sag.

Be wise with your words, too. The astrology of 2019 may have you speaking too soon or making promises you can’t keep.

Don’t feel pressured to say yes to everything right away, especially if it doesn’t align with your greater vision of this year and beyond.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Your star is rising, Sag. Surround yourself with people who let you soar rather than keep you down.

Love: People are paying attention to you this year and you are tempted to keep your options open. It’s one thing to play the field, but it’s another to play with people’s hearts. Be careful that FOMO doesn’t make you miss out on a true connection.

Money: Some opportunities might not be all that they seem. Be careful about taking on extra work that costs you more in time and energy than what it’s worth.

Related: