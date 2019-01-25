New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Libra

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Resolve to reach a new level this year, Libra.

You have a knack for seeing what others are capable of. Now, it’s time to do the same for yourself.

What should you be aiming for? Maybe it’s to deepen your friendships, ask for a promotion, or dig deep into a passion project that you really believe in.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Who do you look up to, Libra? Soak up tips, advice and wisdom from your influences. Or, hire a coach or mentor to help you grow.

Love: Don’t let infatuation become a distraction this year. If love isn’t helping you thrive this year, it’s best left on the backburner for now. Self-love is always a powerful place to grow from no matter who’s in the picture.

Money: Don’t settle for less. You deserve adequate compensation for your time and talent.

