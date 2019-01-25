New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Leo

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

How can you use your power for good, Leo? This year is going to push you to share your talents in ways that can create change and inspire others.

However, that doesn’t mean you have to save the world or try to solve every problem out there.

Instead, think about how your energy might rub off on others by being a bright light for those who need it.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Look for opportunities to become a mentor or role model. Take a new colleague under your wing or get a bunch of friends together to fundraise for a great cause. Whatever that is, find ways you can lead by example.

Love: Don’t overlook the little things, Leo. Someone is trying their hardest to impress you, though it might not always be obvious.

Money: Don’t let your creativity go to waste, Leo, especially when it can earn you some extra money. Brainstorm ways to monetize your talents. A little side hustle never hurt anyone!

