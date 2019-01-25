New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Gemini

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

If the universe wants you to make one resolution this year, it’s to stop hesitating so much.

You don’t need to survey your friends for their advice every time you want to make a decision.

If you’re feeling like it’s too early in the year to make some of the big life changes you’re dreaming of, start small. Dare yourself to hit the town wearing a bold new lipstick colour your mother would never approve of.

No matter what, it’s important that you validate yourself this year. Reflect on all the great advice you’ve given over the years and ask yourself: Isn’t it time to be your own expert?

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Stop ignoring your inner voice, Gemini. Your biggest transformations will come from within this year.

Love: In the first half of 2019, you might find yourself with too much on your plate and little time for love. But come June, expect to make some decisions about what—and who—really matters.

Money: You’re not in it for the money this year, Gemini. You’ll find yourself well-rewarded when you give back through charity, do volunteer work or help out a friend.

