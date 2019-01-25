New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Let’s face it: Slowing down is not your thing.

But are your expectations of yourself realistic? Or are you setting yourself up for unnecessary pressures?

The stars of 2019 are asking you to find ways to work smarter, not harder. You don’t need to be productive every moment of the day to be successful.

Learn to appreciate your downtime. Your mind and heart will feel so much better for it, even if it’s not always easy let to yourself relax. It is more than okay to binge-watch Netflix or take a long, lazy afternoon nap.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love, and money:

Life: Are you your toughest critic? Cut the negative self-talk and manage the expectations you place on yourself. Taking a softer approach won’t make you any less of a superstar.

Love: Does your love life allow you to take care of your own needs? Watch that someone special isn’t derailing your health or peace of mind.

Money: The universe is asking you to be practical with your cash this year, but it doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice fun. Skip the daily latte and croissant, but treat yourself to happy hour with your coworkers once in a while.

