New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Cancer

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, we know you love to focus on others, but this year, do you bigger than you ever have. Put your health and well-being first.

Find fresh motivation with new workout routines, recipes, or hit up that dance class you’ve been meaning to go to.

And if you’ve been hustling hard on the career front, you’ll have a chance to lighten your work load this year, too.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Don’t let distracting devices or unrealistic demands rule your life this year, Cancer. Resolve to take back your downtime. Think about one of your favourite hobbies and promise yourself to make time for it every week no matter what.

Love: This can be a pivotal year to settle down or cut ties with anyone who’s playing with your heart or leaving you feeling empty. Look for an all-or-nothing commitment.

Money: Watch out for unnecessary debt this year. It might bite you in the butt before the year’s out.

