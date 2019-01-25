New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope for Aries

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You can do pretty much anything you put your mind to, Aries. Yet, deep down, you can’t help but wonder: “Am I living to my fullest potential?”

This year, you get a reboot in the confidence department. Every step you take—even if you have to backtrack sometimes—will only make you better and stronger than before.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: Make it a point to trust yourself more this year. You really are the leader of the zodiac, so take the ram by the horns and start owning it. You got this.

Love: Someone may get a little too clingy this year. How can you balance “me time” without sabotaging your love life? Share your plans and goals openly, and be up front about how much space you need to make it all happen. That way, your special someone can feel like they’re working with you rather than against you.

Money: Be the boss of your bank account. Create a budget or savings plan, or consult with a financial planner to get your books in order.

Related:

2019 Horoscope for Taurus

2019 Horoscope for Gemini

2019 Horoscope for Cancer

2019 Horoscope for Leo

2019 Horoscope for Virgo

2019 Horoscope for Libra

2019 Horoscope for Scorpio

2019 Horoscope for Sagittarius

2019 Horoscope for Capricorn

2019 Horoscope for Aquarius

2019 Horoscope for Pisces