New(ish) Year Resolutions: 2019 Horoscope For Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Set an intention to step into the spotlight this year, Aquarius.

Creative Aquarians can use the energy of 2019 to boost their star power. If you’ve been sitting on a brilliant idea but haven’t acted on it yet, now is the time. Put that vision at the top your priority list and commit to following through.

You can also think of 2019 as your time to mix and mingle. Aquarians who are seeking new experiences in romance or friendship can look for new ways to move through the world.

Here’s how you can take charge in life, love and money:

Life: There are so many opportunities for adventure this year, Aquarius. Challenge yourself to do at least one new thing a month and see what that opens up for you.

Love: Don’t doubt yourself, Aquarius. People are fascinated by what you have to say this year. Great conversation can lead to deep romance.

Money: You have to spend money to make money, right? So if you’ve been thinking of investing in your creative or professional path, this is the year to do it.

