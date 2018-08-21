Celebs Are Bringing Back Avril Lavigne’s Fave 2000s Accessory

By now, pretty much every clothing trend from the ’90s and early ’00s has experienced a comeback—mostly thanks to celebs like the Hadids and Jenners re-popularizing them after I swore I would never wear them again. But things have taken a turn for the better with latest comeback accessory. Rising from the ashes, wallet chains are back to add just the slightest touch of badass to any outfit. Although I was never a fan of Avril Lavigne or her style back in the day, I find myself experimenting with this trend now as a fully grown adult woman and I’m loving it. From dainty danglers to heavy metal chains, there are so many wallet chain options to try, and some of our fave celebs like Dua Lipa and Jordyn Woods have taken to Instagram to remind us how to style them.



Scroll through the gallery below to see how our fave 2018 style stars are integrating wallet chains into their everyday looks.

(Photo: Instagram.com/jordynwoods) Jordyn Woods

