Fashion

Celebs Are Bringing Back Avril Lavigne’s Fave 2000s Accessory

Don’t worry, we’re not talking about exposed bra straps…

by
Avril Lavigne and Dua Lipa wearing wallet chains

Then: Avril Lavigne. Now: Dua Lipa (Photo: Pinterest & instagram.com/dualipa)

By now, pretty much every clothing trend from the ’90s and early ’00s has experienced a comeback—mostly thanks to celebs like the Hadids and Jenners re-popularizing them after I swore I would never wear them again. But things have taken a turn for the better with latest comeback accessory. Rising from the ashes, wallet chains are back to add just the slightest touch of badass to any outfit. Although I was never a fan of Avril Lavigne or her style back in the day, I find myself experimenting with this trend now as a fully grown adult woman and I’m loving it. From dainty danglers to heavy metal chains, there are so many wallet chain options to try, and some of our fave celebs like Dua Lipa and Jordyn Woods have taken to Instagram to remind us how to style them.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how our fave 2018 style stars are integrating wallet chains into their everyday looks.

1 of 8

Previous
Next
(Photo: Instagram.com/jordynwoods)

Jordyn Woods

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

These Are The Early 2000’s Fashion Trends We Wish We Rocked
Hold the PhoneBella Hadid is Bringing One of our Fave ’90s Fashion Trends Back
Fanny Packs Are Happening, and You Can Shop Them Here
Filed under:

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram