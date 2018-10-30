Every Model Confirmed to Walk in This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Forget apple picking, chunky knits and PSLs—it’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show season!

The annual lingerie extravaganza, which has previously taken place in Paris, London and Shanghai, will return to its home base in New York City for 2018, where the sexy story all began. While the exact date (it’s usually around the end of November), theme and the lucky gal set to rock the coveted multi million-dollar “fantasy bra” have yet to be confirmed, we’ve got the skinny on every model booked to walk the runway so far.

The lineup is shaping up to be real spicy with a mix of seasoned vets like Adrianna Lima and Shanina Shaik, Toronto’s very own Winnie Harlow making her VS debut and high-fashion knockouts Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss returning to the stage. Angels still in limbo include Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Baldwin, so stay tuned for updates—including this year’s musical guest. Past talent includes Ariana Grande (and her iconic ducking from wings), Rihanna and Kanye West, so fingers crossed we get a sultry serenade courtesy of Drake.

(We’re also crossing our fingers that the 2018 show will be free of cultural appropriation, thankyouverymuch.)

In the meantime scroll through for every Victoria’s Secret Angel set to spread her wings on this year’s runway.

(Photo: instagram.com/@adrianalima) Official Angel: Adriana Lima

