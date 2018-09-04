All the Celebs Who Are Winning the TIFF 2018 Red Carpet (So Far!)

After a rather dullsville summer—at least, as far as high-wattage celebrity red carpets go—the Toronto International Film Festival is finally here and so are the celebs in their TIFF finery! From Chris Pine’s ambitious two-tone suit to Chloe Grace Moretz’s red velvet dress, here are alllll the very fine looks from the TIFF 2018 red carpet so far. (Watch this space: we’ll be updating this gallery throughout the fest as more celebs join the party.)

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage) Elle Fanning Attending the Teen Spirit premiere at Ryerson Theatre

