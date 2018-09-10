Cute Plus-Size Workout Wear to Sport at the Gym and Beyond

Nothing is less motivating than wearing your BF’s old T-shirt and some worn-out leggings to get your sweat on. But with loads of bright new fitness clothing hitting stores this season—and in a range of sizes to suit every body type—you can trade in your lackluster gear for a pretty floral-print bra or mesh-paneled crops that you’ll legit never want to take off.

We’ve rounded up 12 items that are versatile enough to go from morning yoga class and then straight to a midday brunch. Best of all, they feature special details such as underwire cups and added panels designed to give extra support—key if you’re into high-intensity workouts like running.

Take a scroll through our fave new plus-size fitness clothing picks below, and enjoy your next sweat sesh in style.

Raceback Sports Bra, $29, oldnavy.com (available in sizes 1X to 4X)

