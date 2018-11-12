The Best and Buzziest Looks from the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

On Sunday, all the best and brightest of Hollywood stepped out for the annual People’s Choice Awards—and, as to be expected, there was *a lot* of great #FASHION. From the Kardashian/Jenner’s sporting thigh-high slits on the carpet to Bad Moms actress Mila Kunis’s simple LBD, there was tons to covet. Honestly, with Black Friday sales coming up, the entire evening felt like shopping inspo and we are here for it.

(Photo: Getty) Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Regardless of your feelings towards the Kardashian/Jenners, one thing we can all agree on: they’re stylish AF. The sister’s showed off their fashion prowess at this year’s show, with Kim wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, and VS model Kendall Jenner rocking a Ronald Van Der Kemp couture gown.

