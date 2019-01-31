Savage x Fenty Has Multiple Shades of Nude—Plus 7 More Brands With Range

For many brands, nude lingerie comes in just one shade, which is a pinky-beige that only actually matches a small portion of skin tones. Like in the makeup world, this lack of diversity has become problematic, because, news flash: light beige is not the only skin colour out there.

Enter brands like Love & Nudes, Nubian Skin and, most recently, Canada’s Addition Elle. These lingerie lines noticed that there was a major gap in the industry for women of colour and created bras, panties and hosiery in a wide variety of shades.

This article was originally published on May 11, 2018.

