Savage x Fenty Has Multiple Shades of Nude—Plus 7 More Brands With Range

For many brands, nude lingerie comes in just one shade, which is a pinky-beige that only actually matches a small portion of skin tones. Like in the makeup world, this lack of diversity has become problematic, because, news flash: light beige is not the only skin colour out there.
Enter brands like Love & Nudes, Nubian Skin and, most recently, Canada’s Addition Elle. These lingerie lines noticed that there was a major gap in the industry for women of colour and created bras, panties and hosiery in a wide variety of shades.
Savage x Fenty
Like her foundation, Rihanna’s much-anticipated lingerie line is inclusive to all skintones. The nude collection includes bras and panties in seven different shades, ranging from Bare to Cavier.
This article was originally published on May 11, 2018.
