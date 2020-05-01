35 Iconic Met Gala Looks That We're Still Talking About

This year's event may be cancelled, but we're still celebrating the first Monday in May!

From Princess Diana’s Dior slip dress and choker (yes, choker) combo in 1996 to Riri’s 2015 number that reminded us of pizza, the outfits that A-listers turn out for the Met Gala never fail to disappoint. Since this year’s event has been cancelled due to COVID-19, we’re doing the next best thing to get our fashion fix: taking a trip down memory lane (all the way back to good ol’ ’90s) and looking at the most iconic looks in Met Gala history. And, yes, S.J.P., Beyoncé and Gaga are obviously on our list.

