Meghan Markle’s Best Pregnancy Style

With the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a baby on board comes the question on everyone’s mind: How will HRH Meghan Markle style her bump? With the royal bb set to make its arrival in this coming spring, a large portion of the Duchess’s pregnancy coincides with winter, so we’re expecting (and hoping for) lots of gorgeous coats and even more Canadian designers. (The Duchess is a *big* supporter of Canadian brands, even from across the pond.)

Whatever she does choose to wear throughout her pregnancy, we can guarantee it’ll be sophisticated and #fashioninspo for mom’s-to-be and everyday gals alike. Forget fashion week—consider Meghan Markle’s pregnancy style your nine-month-long lookbook.

(Photo: Getty Images) December 18: At a charity event in Twickenham It looks like the Duchess just added another Canadian coat to her collection. For a trip to Brinsworth House to visit the Royal Variety Charity, she wore the Adelaida coat from Soia & Kyo, and you can still snag one… if you’re quick. Aside from the coat, she also wore studs from Maison Birks and a fitted floral dress from Brock Collection.

