Here Are Some *Actual* Stylish Peeps to Follow on Insta

According to Lyst’s 2018 Year in Fashion report—for which they tracked 100 million searches on their site—Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle are the top three celebrity fashion influencers of the year. Their numbers show that Jenner made searches for Adidas tracksuits and Dior sunglasses peak, Kardashian had people searching for Fendi and bike shorts, and Markle’s wedding day sparked searches for Givenchy, Stella McCartney and boatneck everything.

While we’re quite aware of the Meghan Effect, and we know the Kardashian-Jenners have a hold on the entire world like no other family ever has, we respectively disagree with this conclusion. We know numbers don’t lie, but we’re here to move the needle towards some new, more stylish people for 2019, or at least help you find a little inspo elsewhere in the meantime.

Herewith, our list of ten people with some serious taste that isn’t governed by Kensington Palace or Ye.

Miski Muse

This Somali-Kenyan model is a beauty-loving advocate for body positivity who puts her own spin on modest dressing, and she has an amazing collection of coats.

Alyssa Coscarelli

Formerly a fashion editor at Refinery29, Coscarelli just went freelance. So hopefully that means more time for posts featuring her insanely cool ’90s-inspired OOTDs.

Lauren Chan

The Canadian editor/model is based in New York, and along with posting so many bright-and-preppy pics, she just started her very own size-inclusive fashion brand, Henning.

Stephanie Broek

This Ganni-loving Dutch fashion editor is on a whole other level, expertly layering prints on prints on prints and wearing otherwise unwearable things. See: the coat above.

Chloe Wise

Originally from Montreal, Wise has painted, sculpted and drawn her way to the top of the New York art scene. And along with posting her work and lots of cute kitties, her feed is also full of her posing (often ironically) in her covetable wardrobe.

Rupi Kaur

You likely know Kaur for her moving poetry, but did you also know she shows up to read said poetry in some jaw-dropping outfits?

Mr. Peepy and Mother Lee

Mr. Peepy is a fashion writer in Thailand, and Mother Lee is (you guessed it) his mother. If you’re looking for some relief from minimalism, these two and their next-level twinning are it.

Jenny Walton

Basically Audrey Hepburn incarnate, Walton is an illustrator who travels the world and sits front row at runway shows looking perfectly put together.

TK Wonder

Wonder is a true millennial multi-hyphenate (she raps, models and writes) and she does it all in the most amazing outfits. Don’t know how to wear leopard print or glittery stripes? Wonder can help, and so can her equally stylish twin, Cipriana Quann.

Sonny Turner

This British beauty, with her auburn curls and gap teeth, posts lots of real talk her modelling career, as well as shots of her living her best life in bright bikinis and colourful streetwear.

