25 Colourful Fall Coats and Jackets That Will Spark Joy

I don’t know about you, but I’ve exhausted my warm weather wardrobe. Everyone and their dog has seen me gallivant the streets of Toronto in the same short linen suit for months on end and it’s officially time to retire it. I miss pumpkin-flavoured everything, I miss straws (unrelated) but most of all I miss NOT feeling beads of sweat dripping down my back the instant I take a step outdoors. No disrespect to summer, but it’s a wrap—time for #HotGirlFall.

Embrace sweater weather, bust out a pair of knee-high boots and throw a toque atop your head, because autumn has come to play. And while we’re leaning into chillier days you might as well keep it fun and fresh. This fall, switch out your go-to neutral jacket and opt for a zesty hue—might I suggest neon green or canary yellow? Cold weather goodies don’t have to be so Plain Jane. And the best way to inject a little fun into everyday is to liven up your outerwear. Behold, 25 colourful fall coats and jackets to elevate your outerwear and your mood. These brighter-is-better picks will help you stand out in a crowd. Bye bye, boring.

Shop fall coats and jackets Colourful Jackets 1 / 25 Joe Fresh The Jilly Jacket, $79, joefresh.com

