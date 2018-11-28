12 Fun and Festive Outfits to Carry You to New Year’s Eve

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us and you’re starting to—dare we say it—trade your PSL for eggnog, it’s time to officially embrace the holiday season (a.k.a. it’s finally acceptable to play Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” on repeat and binge all of the cheesy Hallmark rom-coms). On the flip side, it can also mean a calendar jam-packed with invites and a closet of what feels like nothing to wear.

If you already have enough shopping to worry about during this hectic time of year—whether it’s buying decorations for your apartment, gifts for friends and the fam or groceries for a festive wine-and-cheese—you can at least rest easy when it comes to your holiday attire: We did the job of choosing your festive outfits for you, and rounded up 12 gorgeous picks perfect for any type of holiday party.

These bold options, made of luxe velvets, shimmery metallics and a whole lot of sequins, are the type of throw-it-on-and-go pieces we live for in the colder months. They’re statement-making enough that you don’t need to worry too much about accessorizing—though we would *never* stop you from adding a pair of cool earrings or a fun bag.

Ahead, a sleek strapless jumpsuit that you didn’t know you needed, a two-piece cobalt blue suit that gives off total David Bowie vibes, a festive velvet plaid slip dress and more. Scroll through and you’ll have a holiday party or New Year’s Eve look in no time.

