Our Fave Looks From the Chanel Métiers d’Art Show

In spite of the Met’s fashion status as a home to some of the world’s greatest works of sartorial art, on Tuesday night Karl Lagerfeld became just the second designer ever to show a collection at the cultural institution in New York. (Valentino did it first in 1982.)

But since the 2018/19 Chanel Métiers d’Art show was heavily inspired by Ancient Egypt, the Met’s Temple of Dendur from 15 BC (#casual) was the perfect backdrop. The annual Métiers shows are meant to be a tribute to Chanel’s workshops and craftsmanship, and just like every other year celebrities flocked to the front row to be a part of it on Tuesday.

The brand’s mainstay fans, like Lily-Rose Depp, Margot Robbie and Marion Cotillard, were all there and some famous faces walked in the show, too. Kaia Gerber didn’t open this time, but she hit the runway in an amazing Canadian tuxedo-adjacent ensemble, and Pharrell Williams unexpectedly walked, too, in head-to-toe gold.

It wasn’t hard to spot Lagerfeld’s references to Ancient Egypt. Models wore Cleopatra-esque eyeliner, some carried tiny pyramid-shaped purses, and the oversized neckpieces looked like something a pharaoh might wear. But overall it was more laid-back than you might expect from tweed-and-pearls-obsessed Chanel—see the bright chunky knits and that denim get-up on Gerber.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out our 13 favourite looks from this year’s Chanel Métiers d’Art show.

