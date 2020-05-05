These Are the Canadian Jewellery Designers You Should Know About

Whether you want cheap and cheerful or more luxe pieces, there’s something here for everyone

Looking to treat yourself? Look no further than these homegrown designs. Canada is flush with gorgeous jewels and gems thanks to all the established and emerging designers we’ve got on deck. Whether you’re looking for new pair of statement earrings, a delicate ring to add to your lineup or a personalized gift, we’ve rounded up a list of some of our fave Canadian jewellery designers to shop now.