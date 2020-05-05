These Are the Canadian Jewellery Designers You Should Know About

Looking to treat yourself? Look no further than these homegrown designs. Canada is flush with gorgeous jewels and gems thanks to all the established and emerging designers we’ve got on deck. Whether you’re looking for new pair of statement earrings, a delicate ring to add to your lineup or a personalized gift, we’ve rounded up a list of some of our fave Canadian jewellery designers to shop now.
Shop Canadian Jewellery Brands
Biko
Corrine Anestopoulos started Biko 15 years ago creating vintage-inspired jewellery that’s now a go-to for cool girls around the world. The Toronto-based designer uses mixed metals and natural stones to create her stunning, handcrafted pieces.
Helix Bangles, $75 each, ilovebiko.com