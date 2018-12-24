Update Your Wardrobe for 2019 with Aritzia’s Epic Boxing Day Sales

If you wait all year for the Aritzia Boxing Day sale (guilty!), you are not going to be disappointed by the offerings this year. Starting December 26, some of the most coveted pieces from this influencer– and celeb-approved brand are being sold at a serious discount. Read on to see how you can save up to 50% on your fave Aritzia items, because #NewYearNewWardrobe is totally a thing…right?!

Pair these cropped trousers with your fave sweatshirt for casual weekend vibes, a blouse for your 9-to-5 or a “going out” top for doing just that. They will become the hardest working item in your wardrobe for 2019.

If you’re not in love with your winter coat, now is the time to upgrade it. This wear-with-everything jacket will keep you warm and stylish all winter long. And if you’re afraid of spilling coffee on the ivory white shade, you’re in luck because it also comes in brown.

This sweater checks all of the boxes: It’s just the right amount of cropped, it has a turtleneck, it’s made of 100% merino wool and it’s the perf shade of red.

If you’ve always wanted to rock a power suit but haven’t found the right one, look no further. These trousers, which come with a matching jacket, are high-rise and just the right width, making them equal parts cool and profesh. Pair them with a cropped tube top for NYE!

Mark our words: This winter, you’re going to live in this cozy knit. It’s also made of 100% extra-fine merino, meaning it’s warm and comfy but also lightweight.

