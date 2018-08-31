Fashion

Aritzia’s 10 Best-Selling Items (Including *That* Meghan Markle Dress)

From a perfect basic tee to a dress beloved by one very well-dressed royal, these are the items the retailer is constantly restocking

by

Since Aritzia opened its first shop 34 years ago, the fashion brand has been known for its wearable styles that range from chic work-appropriate pieces to comfy weekend wear and everything in-between. The Vancouver-founded company carries an ever-changing roster of sartorial staples but there are a few styles that have become perennial favourites, like the classic luxe cashmere crew sweater to the Beaune dress—a go-to for Meghan Markle.

Pulling from all their lines including Babaton, Wilfred and Talula, here are 10 Aritzia best selling items of all time.

Wilfred Cherrelle Jacket, $228, aritzia.com

