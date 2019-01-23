You Only Need to Buy 10 Things to Update Your Wardrobe for 2019

News flash: you don’t need to buy an entire new wardrobe to look “on-trend” for a new season or year. In fact, simply adding a few key pieces to what you currently have on rotation is the easiest way to refresh your closet without spending a fortune—or worse, wreaking havoc on the environment.

We’ve scoured the runways for the top clothing and accessories trends for the upcoming year and rounded up where you can shop them now. Keep your straight leg jeans, your cute woven bags and—if you must—your tiny sunglasses, then work these items into the rotation. Our only suggestion? For every item you add to your wardrobe, take something else out. Marie Kondo would be so proud!

(Photo: Imaxtree) The trend: Neon everything As seen at: Chanel spring 2019 Can we talk about how refreshing it is to see bright colours on the runway again? Swap your pastels and neutrals for bright, saturated colours—they’re an instant mood-booster.

