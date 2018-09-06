Fashion

All the Best Fashion from the 2018 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

From Lady Gaga’s cloud of feathers to Claire Foy’s regal red-caped gown, this year’s fest was a hotbed for mega-glam, gondola-ready looks

2018 Venice Film Festival Claire Foy Red Carpet

(Photo: Getty)

The Venice Film Festival—the oldest cinema fest in the world—is a hotbed for mega-glam, gondola-ready looks. And there’s been no shortage of stylish celebs gracing the Venetian waters this season.

Making her film debut, Lady Gaga stole the show at the world premiere of A Star Is Born, in what can only be described as a veritable soft pink cloud. Naomi Watts, a member of this year’s festival jury, was also pretty in pink when she stepped out for the opening-night premiere in a tissue paper-like strapless gown.

The colour red also had a major style moment in Venice: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Canadian up-and-comer Hannah Gross all sported varying shades of crimson gowns throughout the week.

Legit queen Claire Foy successfully married the two colour trends, sporting a candy pink gown with a flowing red cape at the premiere of First Man. Cate Blanchettin a feathered Armani gown—and Natalie Portman—rocking custom Dior—followed suit with caped ensembles.

Click through to see all the best 2018 Venice Film Festival red carpet looks!

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga

in Valentino

