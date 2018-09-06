All the Best Fashion from the 2018 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

The Venice Film Festival—the oldest cinema fest in the world—is a hotbed for mega-glam, gondola-ready looks. And there’s been no shortage of stylish celebs gracing the Venetian waters this season.
Making her film debut, Lady Gaga stole the show at the world premiere of A Star Is Born, in what can only be described as a veritable soft pink cloud. Naomi Watts, a member of this year’s festival jury, was also pretty in pink when she stepped out for the opening-night premiere in a tissue paper-like strapless gown.
The colour red also had a major style moment in Venice: Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Canadian up-and-comer Hannah Gross all sported varying shades of crimson gowns throughout the week.
Legit queen Claire Foy successfully married the two colour trends, sporting a candy pink gown with a flowing red cape at the premiere of First Man. Cate Blanchett—in a feathered Armani gown—and Natalie Portman—rocking custom Dior—followed suit with caped ensembles.
Click through to see all the best 2018 Venice Film Festival red carpet looks!Check out the rest of the gallery
Related:
Watch Our Red Carpet Review of the 2018 Venice Film Festival
Show-Stopping Red Carpet Beauty Looks at the 2018 Venice Film Festival