What Will Replace the WFH Sweatsuit This Summer?

I’d wager that pretty much no one expected the summer of 2020 to be spent mostly indoors, but just because we’ll likely be hunkered down for much of the warmer season because of the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t mean we can’t be heckin’ cute and cozy doing it. The sweatsuit inarguably became the go-to WFH uniform this past March when most of us who could started to stay home (honourable mention to all things tie dye), but what will replace the comfy matching jogger sets when the hot and humid weather hits? We asked 11 chic Canadian fashion folks, from designers and bloggers to musicians and writers, to share their summer 2020 work-from-home outfits ideas. Think: roomy caftans, soft bike shorts and gauzy silky layers.

Katia Hanine, blogger and communications manager

“My style has always been focused on making me feel comfortable and confident, but with a flair. This new WFH situation is really working to my advantage, but comfort equals very *cute* looks, too! I work in the fashion industry, which means I get to be super creative with my outfits and I can easily mix street style pieces into my wardrobe. For this summer, my ultimate work-from-home uniform will revolve around comfortable bike shorts, long, oversized T-shirts and feminine gold jewellery like necklaces and hoops. The perfect party on top, comfort at the bottom situation.”

Tna Atmosphere Short 7″Bike shorts, $38, aritzia.com



Shirt with front text, $11.90, zara.com



Greco necklace, $32, horacejewelry.com

Ellie Mae Waters, creative director and founder of Ellie Mae Studios

“The sweatpants party is over (RIP) and it’s time for no pants in the form of our Hilda caftan. Inspired by what my grandma used to wear in the kitchen, it’s the kind of effortless summertime piece that works just as well for morning coffee runs, road trips to the cottage or after-work cocktails as it does for WFH. Plus, the delicate floral trim down the front gives the illusion of a nice blouse for all of those Zoom calls.”



Ellie Mae Hilda Kaftan, $285, elliemaestudios.com

RALPH, singer/songwriter/fashion enthusiast

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve spent the last couple of weeks scouring the Internet for cute sweatsuits and…it is bleak. I guess everyone got the memo that hoodies and matching sweats were the move. Thankfully, hot days are approaching so we can move onto our next WFH look! I think it’ll still be geared towards cozy, casual vibes but swap sweatpants for high-waisted, stretchy cotton shorts and sweatshirts for a matching top with a fun flair. I wanna be comfy but I also wanna feel cute.”



Tour De France Short Tomate, $62 USD, gilrodriguez.com and El Tigre Chiquito L/S Crop Top Tomate, $75 USD, gilrodriguez.com

Lesley Hampton, artist and fashion designer

“I think the WFH sweatsuit style is here to stay, except with a focus on supporting brands and pieces that have community impact. We have all fallen in love with a looser fit and focus on comfort since entering quarantine, so I can see that sticking around into the summer months and beyond. My go-to during this spring while social distancing has been pieces from Urban Native Era, an Indigenous-owned company that spreads awareness through fashion on Indigenous issues (just like our brand Lesley Hampton does!). With Indigenous People’s Day coming up on June 21, I’m excited to get my hands on more of their products in support.”

(Editor’s note: Lesley Hampton will also be releasing an athleisure collection in early summer 2020. Stay tuned!)

Indigenous Peoples Day, First Nations Edition, Womens Black, $29.45 USD, urbannativeera.com

Nabra Badr, freelance photographer and beauty writer

“My WFH outfit can be best described as business on the top and party on the bottom! For the warmer months I’m loving the idea of basketball shorts or sweat shorts with some sort of fitted top. I’ve been loving athleisure as of late but pairing it with a more fitted top, like this one-shoulder number from Aritzia, makes me feel more put together at home.”



Babaton Sculpt Knit One-Shoulder Top, $58, aritzia.com



Champion Reverse Weave Drawstring Short, $54, urbanoutfitters.com

Hayley Elsaesser, fashion designer

“Canadians we don’t waste any moment the summer has to offer so I think for summer we’re going to be taking the typical WFH sweatsuit and amping it up. I can see sets continuing to have a moment, because they’re super easy and comfortable, but also feel put together at the same time. I’m thinking more activewear fabrics, and shorts and tees that work better with the higher temperatures and, of course, prints because it’s summer so it’s finally their time to shine!”



Mint Leopard Print Cropped Tee, $74, hayleyelsaesser.com



Mint Leopard Print Leggings, $88, hayleyelsaesser.com

Mackenzie Yeates, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Kotn

“The new summer sweatsuit is going to be about layering and versatility. For me, this means a fitted tank and bike shorts with a sweatshirt on top. I would like to wear something fun with a graphic on it for the top as a way to express a little personality and cheer, and our Kotn Take Care Sweatshirt is my top pick! Some gold hoops add a little sparkle to your Zoom calls. This outfit works for sitting at your computer, getting in a few yoga flows midday and taking your dog out for a walk before dinner. I might be moving on from sweatpants but bras are still definitely off the table.”



Take Care Sweatshirt, $80 ,kotn.com

High Neck Tank in Black, $25, kotn.com



Moss High-Rise Bike Short, $48 USD, girlfriend.com



Crew Socks, $12, kotn.com and Veja Sneakers, $200, kotn.com



Dôme Hoops, $80, mejuri.com

Ingrie Williams, style writer & co-founder of The T-Zone

“I predict a strong uptick in caftan sales or, as I like to call ’em, daytime nightgowns. Besides being the most chill one-and-done garment to turn to on a hot day, there’s something inherently vacay-chic about slipping on a roomy silhouette in a carefree print—and I need to live vicariously through my closet! If I can’t be on a getaway, I can at least look the part. Plus, functionally-speaking, I am not down with the constriction of a zippered fly while I WFH, or the sensation of having the backs of my legs sticking to a chair. That’s two strikes for most shorts right there! I’ve already scooped up a new caftan from the latest Uniqlo x Marimekko collab. It’s a pleasantly balanced linen-cotton blend that’s lightweight, but not annoyingly sheer, and the oversize print satisfies my eccentric soul.”

Uniqlo x Marimekko Cotton V-Neck Half-Sleeve Dress, $59.90, uniqlo.com

Joelle Litt, fashion stylist

“My dream summer WFH outfit begins with a piece I fell in love with. It’s a full-length silk and linen robe in neutral tones. It’s vintage. No one else has it. (Big shout out to Second Cousin Vintage, a personal favourite of mine. My advice: Find your vintage shops. Develop relationships with them. If they don’t have what you are looking for, let them know what you are looking for. They are happy to source it.) Anyway, back to my dream robe. It’s an easy piece to throw on with anything and just *feel good.* But, it’s totally sheer so I’d layer is over a swimsuit. For the past few years I’ve only worn swimwear by Minnow, which double as tops on hot days, are the perfect under-layer for see-through garments, come in the best prints, are super comfy, have classic lines and look amazing on all body types. Did I mention they’re super comfy?

But I’m not down to wear a swimsuit and robe all day IRL. I’m a pants girl. So I’ll add a pair of really old soft oversized jeans. As a necessary finishing touch, a splash of Harlow, the best all-natural self-care brand based in Vancouver, on my cheeks and lips. (And not just because it’s by my very very cool GF; Harlow’s badass packaging is also sustainable.) The finishing touch: the Harlow Body Balm for your mangy dry hands from all of that hand washing.”



Second Cousin Vintage Embroidered Silk and Linen Dress, $350, secondcousinvintage.com



Tulip Top, $88, minnowbathers.com and Posy Bottoms, $86, minnowbathers.com



Body Balm Daydream, $28, harlowskinco.com and Cheek + Lip Tint Pinched, $22, harlowskinco.com

Alex Porat, singer

“I’m feeling the oversized tee and biker shorts combo as my work-from-home suit for the summer. I’m obsessed with oversized clothing—I just loved being comfortable—and this look gives me so much freedom. It makes me feel like I just got out of bed. To top it all off, when it starts getting a little chilly, I throw an equally baggy hoodie over my fit. Then slowly turn into a ball by tucking my knees into my hoodie—if you don’t know what I mean, you’re missing out. I love this look because your options are truly endless. Naturally…I have a hoodie in every colour. Good luck and give my apologies to your wallet.”



Day Rolling Stones Tie-Dye Tour T-Shirt Dress, $64, urbanoutfitters.com



STRGRL Feminine Hoodie Red, $85, strgrl.com

Sammi Smith, designer/founder of Soft Focus

“Putting on a coordinated set, like a sweatsuit, is such a satisfying way to get dressed. It makes me feel like I’m dressing with some intention, even though it’s effortless. And I can still be super comfy while working on the couch with my laptop, which is a delight! Elevating comfort is what drew me to loungewear and is why I’ve always had coordinated lounge sets in the line. We actually have a sweatsuit collection coming this fall that I’m super excited about too.

For summer, I think the satisfying “one-and-done” look will continue, just in lighter-weight fabrics. For Soft Focus, the summer is about our underthings—coordinated Cami + Brief Sets that you can wear under everything or just lounge around the house in. We also introduced a new Fluted Slip dress that I’ll be living in when temperatures rise—another great item you can just slip on and go!”

Cami + Brief Set Milk, $118, insoftfocus.com

Slip Dress Toast, $180, insoftfocus.com