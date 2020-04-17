16 Lingerie Brands Run by Women

Lonely Label

Shelby Underwire Bra Sorbet, $162.22, lonelylabel.com, and Shelby Brief Sorbet, $91.76, lonelylabel.com

Designer Helene Morris describes her line as a collection “For women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves.” Based in New Zealand, Lonely is a body-positive label that finds inspiration in its customers. To celebrate its wearers around the world, Morris launched the Lonely Girls Project, an online photo journal featuring women wearing Lonely in their own way—breastfeeding, lounging with friends and enjoying time alone, of course.