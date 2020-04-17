16 Lingerie Brands Run by Women

Long gone are the days when lingerie had the primary function of attracting the male gaze. In 2020, sisters are doing it for themselves, creating underthings that support, enhance and delight the wearer. Here are 16 female-led lingerie brands that put women first.
Lonely Label
Shelby Underwire Bra Sorbet, $162.22, lonelylabel.com, and Shelby Brief Sorbet, $91.76, lonelylabel.com
Designer Helene Morris describes her line as a collection “For women who wear lingerie as a love letter to themselves.” Based in New Zealand, Lonely is a body-positive label that finds inspiration in its customers. To celebrate its wearers around the world, Morris launched the Lonely Girls Project, an online photo journal featuring women wearing Lonely in their own way—breastfeeding, lounging with friends and enjoying time alone, of course.
Read this next:
Newsflash: You Don’t Have to Be a Certain Size to Slay the Lingerie-for-Day Trend
These Are 7 of the Most Inclusive Lingerie Brands Out There
Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Brings Up a Complicated Discussion About Language