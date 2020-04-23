13 White Sneakers to Match Everything You Own

White sneakers, just like white t-shirts, are OG fashion chameleons. They’re equally at home in your mom’s closet as they are in yours—and probably your little cousin’s, too. That’s versatility at its finest.

Sure they can get dirty, but is that so bad? They look just as cool scuffed up as they do when they’re fresh out the box and gleaming white. Plus, this quarantine period is probably a good time to pull the trigger on the white sneakers you’ve had sitting in your virtual cart—break them in while WFH without the fear of ruining them.

And they’re really not that hard to clean once you’re able to wear them outside, either.

Whether you dress your white sneakers up with a slip dress or pair them with a quarantine sweatsuit, they’re guaranteed to match. That makes it even more important to find a pair (or two, or three) you really love so you can keep remixing outfits for months to come. We’ve picked out a mix of beloved classic and cool new white sneakers that’ll make perfect additions to your wardrobe. The possibilities are endless…and comfy!

White Sneakers to Wear with Everything White Sneakers to Wear with Everything 1 / 13 ALDO Amroth, $70, aldo.com Doesn't get much more basic (in a good way) than these low-top white kicks from the beloved Montreal (and climate neutral!) brand.