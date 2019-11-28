What to Wear to Your Office Holiday Party: 5 Cute Outfits for Any Sitch

Holiday office parties mean different things to different folks. For some, it’s after-hours drinks and getting a wee bit tipsy with colleagues—and spilling the tea. For others, it’s something a little more formal, like a sit-down dinner where you can score some meaningful face time with the higher-ups. No matter what the set-up is, office holiday parties can be tricky to navigate and choosing the right outfit is really just the beginning.

When deciding what to wear, the goal should be to pick something that takes you out of 9-to-5 territory without compromising professionalism. Also consider the type of party you’ll be attending. Since you’ll likely spend the day at the office before heading off to the festive fête, we found five outfits that pass the daytime test, while also featuring some seasonally appropriate glamour and sparkle.

What to wear to a bubbles-and-baked-goods holiday mixer at the office

When dipping into festive sparkle, it’s important not to go overboard, especially if your company’s bash is taking place at the office. If you’re craving glitter, simply upgrade the basic pencil skirt to a sequinned version. Tone down the skirt’s innate OTT persona by topping it with a cozy oversized sweater. Ground your look with a pair of sleek boots and leave your hefty purse by your desk, swapping it for a chic yet quirky clutch.

Chunky-knit turtleneck, $35, hm.com, Alice + Olivia Ramose sequinned skirt, $412, farfetch.com, Silvery metal barrette, $9, simons.ca, Cigar band, $360, mejuri.com, Cheers to You clutch, $75, poppyandpeonies.com, Torfiviel faux-croc burgundy boots, $140, aldoshoes.com

What to wear to a company-wide holiday party at a cocktail bar

Sure, an LBD will do just fine, but in the true spirit of holiday dressing, screw playing it safe and embrace a little glamour. For a luxe yet modern look, try on this sunny satin-like power suit. You can arrive at the office wearing the trousers and a white blouse on top. Come evening, remove the blouse and add the matching blazer. Since the holiday party is at a bar, you won’t be doing much sitting, which means you can opt for luxurious materials without running the risk of creases. Be sure to ground the look with a comfortable pair of heels.

Buttoned blazer, $119, zara.com, Flowy pants, $80, zara.com, V-neck tank, $7, hm.com, Madison 12-hour ankle-strap, $160, bananarepublic.ca, Editor’s Pouch with metallic studs, $42, elahandbags.com, Landry drop earrings, $95, jenny-bird.ca

What to wear to a casual holiday group “activity”

If your company’s corporate culture is all about team building, then chances are your office party will be at a bowling alley or karaoke bar. This means you’ll need to wear something cute, festive and comfortable. For a special alternative to jeans, try leather-like pants, a statement in their own right, so you can simply throw on luxe knit sweater (the antidote to an ugly Christmas sweater) and add a few dazzling extras. Try dressing up your edgy bottoms with a twinkling headband and leopard print flats.

Crisscross braided texture knit crop sweater, $65, chicwish.com, Wilfred tie-front trousers, $149, aritzia.com, Bejeweled padded headband, $36, zara.com, Ella ballerina flats, $334, prettyballerinas.ca, Rooney dusters, $105, ilovebiko.com

What to wear to a fancy company holiday gala

OK, maybe you wouldn’t [read: shouldn’t] come to the office in a dress this opulent but chances are if you’re headed to a gala, you’d likely get ready at home, first. If the dress code calls for formal or black tie, it’s smart to stick to a longer style. The bonus is that the longer hemline will protect you from winter’s chill as you dart from the Uber to the front doors. Top off your high-shine dress with a cozy pink faux-fur coat. Keep the texture play going strong with an ostrich feather bag in the same dreamy pastel hue.

Alecia pleated V-neck maxi dress, $669, tedbaker.com, Apparis Manon faux fur jacket, $385, thebay.com, Badgley Mischka sandals, $264, shopbop.com, Braided set barrettes, $35, aitorontoseoul.ca, Topshop frost feather bag, $58, theybay.com

What to wear to a festive soirée at the boss’s house

If your boss is hosting the holiday party at their house for the team and a few VIP clients, then dressing to impress is still expected. If you’re not a fan of sequins or metallics, go for velvet and polka dots. The spotted print is seasonless but when it’s flocked it has a decidedly festive feel. Top the skirt off with a velvet mock turtleneck tee and bring along a pair of “indoor” shoes—these blush pink satin slides.

Velvet top, $62, bananarepublic.ca, Flocked polka-dot tulle skirt, $40, hm.com, Gem encrusted drop earrings, $15, lechateau.com, Farniastate clutch, $45, callitspring.com, Ora cuff, $160, jenny-bird.ca, Nine West Fia bow mules, $130, thebay.com