5 Celebs Who Sold Us On the Yeehaw Agenda

Are you seeing an influx of cowboy hats, fringe and chaps on your social feeds lately, even though you follow exactly zero country musicians? You can go ahead and thank the “yeehaw agenda.” That wild west lifestyle is newly trendy—and we’re not just talking about Kacey Musgraves’ popularity with even the most die-hard country music haters, or that kid who yodelled in Walmart. It has become a movement, and the person responsible is Houston-based pop culture activist Bri Malandro.

Malandro, who coined the phrase, filed a patent to protect it and started its dedicated Instagram account, told Man Repeller, “When I started using the term [yeehaw agenda] online it was just in celebration of fly Black girls in western looks but it’s become a whole movement.”

That movement, beyond a celebration of Black women wearing amazing outfits, is also about the complicated relationship Black Americans have with Americana, and their role in the ranching industry through the country’s development. One in four cowboys were Black, but they’re often erased from that image of America’s early days.

In an email interview with Jezebel, Malandro acknowledges the cultural significance of yeehaw, but says for her, “it’s literally just about the aesthetic. It was just me having fun and going up for the looks, specifically by really fly Black girls and boys in cowboy hats.”

And honestly, we’re into it. So, here are four of those girls (and one boy) who truly make us appreciate the yeehaw agenda.

Cardi B

From the above outfit, which she wore for a performance in Houston, to her head-to-toe bandana look for her appearance in Blueface’s Thotiana remix video, Cardi is owning this glitzy trend.

Beyoncé

You can partially thank Miss Tina Lawson, and her penchant for dressing all three Destiny’s Child ladies in rhinestone-encrusted, western-inspired get ups, for this one. Bey hasn’t pulled a look like this lately, but there are so many #tbts to help her remain relevant in the yeehaw sphere.

Solange

The other Knowles sister is all over the yeehaw agenda, though. B and Solange grew up in Houston, so it makes sense that they have an affinity for western wear. And Solange really drove it home for her new album, When I Get Home, spinning cowboy hats and trotting horses in the 33-minute film that accompanies the LP. Also, this expression of gratitude for Black cowboys.

Lil Nas X

This 19-year-old not only has the number one single in the U.S. right now with Old Town Road—you might recognize it from the countless memes and remixes it inspired? But that song also sparked a debate about what exactly qualifies something as country music.

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper, who skyrocketed to fame last year, loves a good cowboy hat and owns a kick-ass pair of OTK cowboy boots. Like the Knowles sisters, she’s from Houston.

