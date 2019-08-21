This Is The Only Accessory You Need to Upgrade a Boring Outfit

We all have individual style at FLARE, but some days we get to work and everyone’s wearing basically the same thing. Introducing What We Wore Wednesdays, the *official* documentation of our current fashion obsessions—follow us on IG for even more updates on what we’re feeling. They say three’s a trend, and we say lean in.

Yup, headbands are trendy again, and the bigger the better. We’re loving the beautiful beaded varieties, classic thick satin bands in bold colours, and the padded headands that will give you an extra inch of height and a a whole lot of glam.

If you’re simply not feeling your outfit, look to the headband. These accessories add a certain je ne sais quois that will instantly make you look and feel like a princess—or, at the very least, like Suri Cruise. Top off a simple jeans-and-T-shirt combo with a headband and voilà: It’s more luxurious, more interesting, more…dare we say regal?

Go ahead and give your outfit that extra special touch with these modern-day crowns.

Shop headbands Headbands 1 / 10 Shashi Empress Headband, $50, shopbop.com

Related:

Take Up All the Space This Fall With This Louder-Is-Better Fashion Trend

Knit Tanks Are the Summer Hero Piece We’ll Be Wearing Well Into Fall

White Sneakers Are Officially a Wardrobe Must-Have