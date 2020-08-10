TikTok Made Me Buy These Viral Beauty Products

To absolutely no one’s surprise, I downloaded TikTok a couple of months back in an effort to escape quarantine boredom and kids, SHE HAS BEEN INFLUENCED. While the social media platform dominated by Gen Z is known for endless dance routines, Timothée Chalamet stan compilations and hilarious Kardashian voiceovers, what really tickled my pickle was some life-changing beauty tutorials, challenges and reviews.

The app has seriously changed the game when it comes to discovering beauty products and dictating trends. The hashtag #BeautyTips has over two billion views, and the biggest and most-followed TikTok stars, Addison Rae and sister act Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, are even launching their own makeup lines. So naturally, we had to put the most viral TikTok beauty buys to the test. From a heart-shaped blush stamp and a pocket-sized cleanser to a chapstick that promises to change the pH level of your lips, shop my favourite TikTok-approved beauty obsessions here.

Essence

Kiss The Black Sheep Lipstick, $5, essencemakeup.com

This chapstick ~allegedly~ changes the pH of your lips and turns them pink. While I haven’t swiped the product on just yet, there are endless videos on TikTok showcasing its v. promising effects. Fun fact: Because no two pouts are the same, the pink shade will look different on everyone!

Freck

Freck OG The Original Freckle, $29, freckbeauty.com

For as long as I can remember it has been my personal mission to attain freckles, though I’m not willing to endure sun damage to get them. *Sigh.* Alas, Freck is making my dreams come true with their buildable, pigmented formula that creates realistic, long-lasting clusters of dots on my visage. It’s seriously so easy to use and feels like paint by numbers for your face.

Read this next: Everything You Need to Know About “Maskne”

E.l.f.

Poreless Putty Primer, $11, elfcosmetics.com

Real talk, I haven’t actually tried this primer but she’s in my cart and ready to go. E.l.f.’s putty has been widely celebrated using the viral hashtag #elfMagicAct for its velvety texture that’s said to help minimize pores and last all day long. Not only do TikTok superstars like Lil Huddy and Avani represent the brand, but at around $11 CAD, the primer won’t break the bank either.

Glossier

Skywash in Lawn, $22, glossier.com

Oop, there goes Glossier with another beauty innovation. Skywash, which comes in seven dreamy shades, isn’t your average eyeshadow. The luscious, liquid-to-powder formula dries completely, blends seamlessly and doesn’t budge or crease throughout the day. Am I fully stockpiling the shade Lawn? 100%.

Supergoop!

Play Everyday Lotion, $29, sephora.com

I’ve been a fan of Supergoop! for awhile but finally decided to take the plunge thanks to the hashtag #supergoop which garnered over 1.2 million views on TikTok and countless phenomenal reviews stating that the magical SPF formula absorbs well and doesn’t cause breakouts. After wearing this sunscreen all summer I can confirm the non-greasy, sweat-resistant lotion both protects against the sun’s harmful UV rays and doesn’t clog my pores. Win win.

Kaja

Cheeky Stamp Blendable Blush, $32, sephora.com

Add a little love to your cheeks with this pretty pink blush that comes with a heart-shaped applicator that stamps a light wash of product onto the skin. Not only is it totally fun to apply, but it also leaves a flirty flush of colour to your cheeks!

Read this next: 16 Mask-Friendly Makeup Products That Won’t Budge (or Smudge)!

Foreo

Luna Mini 3, $209, foreo.com

The Foreo Luna Mini 3 takes facial cleansing to the next level. With twelve adjustable massage modes, it leaves skin feeling squeaky clean and the vibrations make you low-key feel like you’ve just had a delightful spa experience.

Starface

Hydro-Stars, $27 (for 32), starface.world

Created by former beauty editor Julie Schott, these hydrocolloid patches are a spot treatment clinically proven to say bye-bye to pimples while also preventing skin picking. Did I drink dairy milk knowing full well that I’d break out simply to test these skincare stickers? Maybe. But if both Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have been spotted sporting the intergalactic patches, you know it’s a bop. And after a successful spot treating experiment, I have three words: Buy these stars.

Glow Recipe

Watermelon Sleeping Mask, $60, glowrecipe.com

The hashtag #glowrecipe has over 12.4 million views on TikTok and now I know why. After trying this juicy overnight mask filled with amino acid-rich watermelon extract, hydrating hyaluronic acid and pore refining AHAs, my skin has truly never felt softer and or looked dewier.

Read this next: Jen Atkin Told Us Her Top Summer Haircare Tips

Drunk Elephant

D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, $48, sephora.com

Forget baking in the sun to get your next beachy glow. Drunk Elephant’s serum is the newest addition to the skincare fam and with a dreamy formula that protects against harmful pollutants while mimicking a legit tan, I’m in love. Pro tip: I mix these drops with my moisturizer for a dewy, just returned from Saint-Tropez, sun-kissed look.

Too Faced

Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $38, toofaced.com

I was quick to judge this lip plumper—how much fuller could my lips really get without actual filler? Quite a bit, as it turns out. The formula pretty much instantly enhanced the glossy lewk of my lips and all I can say is the results were insane—noticeably plumped and ready to pout with the best of them.