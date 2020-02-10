Sustainable Fashion Was Bigger Than Ever at the 2020 Oscars

They say you should lead by example, and a lot of celebs at the 2020 Oscars took that to heart.

In the midst of our full-on climate crisis, more and more people are trying to make their wardrobes eco-friendly. Among other things, this can mean re-wearing, buying second-hand or choosing clothes made with more sustainable fabrics and production methods. It can be hard to do some of that when you’re broke (although we have some great tips for being eco-friendly on a budge), but when you’re goes-to-the-Oscars rich? C’mon, you have to at least try.

Good thing that out of all the looks on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, quite a few were sustainable this year. From rewearing decades-old looks to outfits made from repurposed ocean plastics, here are some of the ways celebs tried to do better for the planet with their red carpet emsembles.

