10 Stylish Women to Follow for Your Daily Dose of Black Girl Magic

It’s Black History Month and, in case you need an annual reminder, Black women are, like, bonkers amazing high-key fashion queens. We know you’ve already got badgal RiRi, Lena Waithe and Serena Williams on lock but have y’all clocked these other fine-as-wine cuties? In a celebration of stylish Black content, we wanted to shout out the ladies of IG that we’re casually obsessed with.

Allow us to enrich your life with a little sparkle and joy. From a queen redefining health and wellness to a gorgeous Brit celebrating saggy boobs to a German superstar hip-hop artist, we’ve rounded up our fave stylish Black women on Instagram right now. Do yourself a favour and follow these ladies immeeds, because honestly, if you’re not, we’re calling the police to report a damn crime.

Danielle Prescod

Do you like to laugh? Do you enjoy a real bish who will give it to ya straight whilst serving a killer ‘fit?! Look no further than Danielle Prescod, style director at BET, astrological Leo and fierce content monster. Your feed will thank you.

Aysha Sow

Bonjour! Please try not to pass out from the killer beauty of one, Miss Sow. Catch this natural-hair blogger in cozy knits and plenty of button-ups—sis is a whole vibe.

Imani Randolph

This gorgeous angel is both sexy and cute, can you deal? Her style is WILD, so like BRB while we screenshot every story.

Djouliet Amara

Praise be to this angelic Canadian from middle-of-nowhere Manitoba, who now resides in NYC. Catch the accomplished dancer/actor/model flexing her radiant and sultry steeze all over IG.

Chidera Eggerue

This Brit wants you to embrace your BADDEST self. She’s the femme bringing #saggyboobsmatter to the forefront of body-positivity, the author of the best-selling book What a Time to Be Alive and a regulation hottie.

Zolee Griggs

Doing the Lord’s work, this spicy mami is the chicka behind @grl2wmn a space for women to come together and start important conversations. She’s a boss, a beaut and a bonafide baddie in a statement puffer.

Ace Tee

This German hip-hop artist commits to a lewk. Whether she’s channeling Aaliyah, Lil Kim or an ode to J.Lo, you best believe your feed will be flooded with killer ’90s vibes.

Brandy Gueary

OK, huddle up. Y’all need style inspo? Say hello to @authentically.b the Texan bae moving mountains with her fashions. Homegirl lives for a metallic or leopard number and that’s serious BDE.

Hannah Bronfman

Not to be dramatic, but if you’re not already following Bronfman, GTFO. This globetrotting fitness/wellness/health bae + DJ carries a full-status influencer card and a closet we would legit commit burglary for.

Shiona Turini

When this ICONIC stylist, costume designer and consultant isn’t busy slamming dunks at her cool girl gigs (re: styling Solange effing Knowles on the regular) she’s most def in a crop top and high-waist situation worthy of a thousand plus likes.

