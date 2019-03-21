Fashion & Beauty

’80s Fashion Inspo Courtesy of the Stranger Things Trailer

This show going to set the tone for our entire spring/summer ’18 wardrobe

Tara MacInnis
by

Rejoice! Stranger Things is returning this July, and yesterday the trailer for Season 3 dropped:

Between Eleven’s hair finally growing back to a workable length, some questionable summer jobs, and the return of that pesky Demogorgon, there’s a lot happening here. Aside from all that science fiction-y teenage drama, it looks like we’re also going to get some super fun outfits courtesy of that 1985 setting.

Not only did we spot a bunch of bold prints and amazing shoes, but it also looks like we’re getting a makeover montage this season. Pay close attention at the 1:36 mark in the trailer, and you’ll notice Max (played by Sadie Sink) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at the mall, hopefully with a view to get Eleven out of those flannels and into something a little more fun. The glam taffeta at 2:15 supports this theory, also.

Just in time for a spring/summer wardrobe refresh, peep all of our shopping picks inspired by the outfits we spotted in the Stranger Things trailer.

1 of 13

Previous
Next

Lazy Oaf

Feeling Fruity Button-front Jumpsuit, $149, urbanoutfitters.com

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

Anthropologie Is Now Doing Extended Sizes!
11 Body-Positive Swimwear Brands That Will Make You Feel Amazing
How To Build A Capsule Wardrobe
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram