’80s Fashion Inspo Courtesy of the Stranger Things Trailer

Rejoice! Stranger Things is returning this July, and yesterday the trailer for Season 3 dropped:
Between Eleven’s hair finally growing back to a workable length, some questionable summer jobs, and the return of that pesky Demogorgon, there’s a lot happening here. Aside from all that science fiction-y teenage drama, it looks like we’re also going to get some super fun outfits courtesy of that 1985 setting.
Not only did we spot a bunch of bold prints and amazing shoes, but it also looks like we’re getting a makeover montage this season. Pay close attention at the 1:36 mark in the trailer, and you’ll notice Max (played by Sadie Sink) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at the mall, hopefully with a view to get Eleven out of those flannels and into something a little more fun. The glam taffeta at 2:15 supports this theory, also.
Just in time for a spring/summer wardrobe refresh, peep all of our shopping picks inspired by the outfits we spotted in the Stranger Things trailer.
