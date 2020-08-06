16 Mask-Friendly Makeup Products That Won’t Budge (or Smudge)!

Five months (and counting) into the COVID-19 pandemic, people are finally starting to find their rhythm when it comes to the “new normal”—and that includes adjusting their beauty routines. With cities and provinces slowly reopening across Canada, wearing face masks in public spaces is more imperative than ever to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. That means that wearing a face mask is now officially a natural part of our daily routines. But for makeup lovers who want to rock a bold lip or full coverage foundation, sporting a face mask can mean leaving behind a smudgy mess. That is, if you don’t have the right products. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of 16 transfer- and smudge-proof beauty products for your face and lips that will help you have a “Hot Girl Summer” (a mindset applicable to all) while still responsibly protecting yourself and others.

