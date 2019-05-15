Confused About How to Care for Your Oily Skin? These Are the Products You Need

Like all skin types, oily skin comes with its own distinct set of needs and quirks that can sometimes be frustrating—especially once humid, sweaty summer days set in. But if oily skin is getting you down, remember that this is a skin type that has many benefits, too: Skin needs oil to be healthy, and people with skin that falls on the oilier side tend to have fewer fine lines and a thicker skin. But there can also be too much of a good thing. Like most things in life, the key to caring for your skin is to find a balance, and this is something that can be achieved through using the right products for your skin and developing good skincare habits. Following a regime that includes cleansing (especially before bed!), hydrating (yes, oily skin still needs moisturizer) and protecting will help your oily skin to find its happy place.

Best Primers for Oily Skin

A primer is great for all skin types, especially oily skin. Applied after your skincare and before your makeup, consider it a buffer between you and the world. A primer adds a dual-purpose layer between your complexion and your makeup, helping foundation and concealer to last longer because it won’t come into contact with oil or sebum. It also shields your skin from external aggressors.

Lise Watier Base Perfecting Skin Primer, $40, lisewatier.com

Dermalogica Hydrablur Primer, $68, dermalogica.ca

Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Primer, $65, charlottetilbury.com

Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin

Fact: All skin needs to be hydrated, even oily skin. The key to moisturizing oily skin is to use a formula that’s lightweight and non-greasy, because the last thing you want is extra sheen. Look for products that are oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores.

Consonant Skincare Ultra Moisturizing Organic Face Cream, $21, consonantskincare.com

Shiseido Waso Quick Matte Moisturizer Oil Free, $45, sephora.ca

YSL Beauty Top Secrets Instant Matte Pore Refiner, $49, yslbeauty.ca

Best Toners for Oily Skin

An oft misunderstood step in the world of skincare, toner is especially beneficial to oily skin because it can help remove excess oil. Toner is applied after cleansing and exfoliating to bring skin back to its natural acidic state. Like a prep for your pores, it will help skin better receive your moisturizer and other products.

Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Toner, $34, caudalie.com

The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Toner, $13, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Sahajan Ayurvedic Blend Balance Toner, $40, sahajan.ca

Best Facewash for Oily Skin

Just because you have oily skin doesn’t mean you need to use an aggressive cleanser. Using a formula that’s too harsh can over-dry your skin, which will then go into oil-production overdrive and start a vicious cycle. Look for something that’s gentle yet effective and can be used morning and night—and make sure to remove your makeup every night!

My Clarins Re-Move Micellar Cleansing Milk, $22, clarins.ca

Tata Harper Skincare Clarifying Cleanser, $92, tataharperskincare.com

Omorovicza Peachy Micellar Cleansers, $65, omorovicza.com

Best Foundations for Oily Skin

There was a time when applying foundation to oily skin felt like a recipe for disaster. Not any more. Today’s foundation formulas includes tons of offerings for oily skin, many that include skincare-like ingredients that will mattify the skin, giving you the velvety-smooth complexion of your dreams.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24h Fresh Wear Foundation, $21 at drugstores

Dior Airflash Spray Foundation, $78, sephora.ca

Laura Mercier Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation, $60, sephora.ca

Best Concealers for Oily Skin

Like an ill-matched foundation, using the wrong type of concealer can also feel like it’s just going to add even more shine to your face, not the dewy glow you had in mind. A lightweight concealer offers buildability, so you can work your way up to the desired amount of coverage whether that’s under the eyes, over a blemish or to conceal any redness.

NYX Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil, $16, nyxcosmetics.ca

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, $32, sephora.ca

Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick, $38, sephora.ca

Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin

Forget the greasy sunscreen of your youth. If you’ve ever been averse to applying SPF to your face because of the potential slick factor, today’s formulas are worlds away. Whatever your preference—liquid or solid, mineral or chemical—there’s a sunscreen that won’t add grease as it shields from harmful rays. Be sure to find one with broad spectrum coverage, which means it protects from both UVA and UVB rays.

Garnier Ombrelle Ultra Light Tinted Mineral SPF 60, $18 at drugstores

LaSpa SPF50 Ultra-Sun Protection Stick, $18, laspanaturals.com

Neostrata Defend Sheer Hydration Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $29, neostrata.ca

