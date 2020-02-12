Serge Ibaka Gifting the Raptors Scarves Is My Valentine's Day Treat

We may still *technically* be in the chill of winter, but things are heating up for the Raptors’ style game and, subsequently, my loins. On February 11, the Toronto Raptors’ Instagram account shared a series of photos of team members—and mega hottie coach Nick Nurse—both on a plane and exiting it. While that may seem pretty meh to the untrained eyed (so what, it’s a lot of tall men in sweats—I can see that at my local YMCA), this was no ordinary photo op. Because a) all of the players were dressed pretty chicly and b) they were all rocking the same orange and camouflage-patterned scarf.

And honestly, WOOF.

While said scarves were worn in various ways by the b-ball players (according to their personal tastes and star signs, one can only assume)—wrapped like a balaclava (for privacy?), draped nonchalantly around the neck, thrown over one shoulder Lenny Kravitz style—the effect was the same: They all left me feeling extremely parched.

Why? You might ask. I actually have no idea. There’s just a certain je ne sais quoi about a man with a perfectly draped scarf. Thrown over a fitted Raptors tracksuit or worn with a camel sweater and beanie, as rocked by the Raps’ Dewan Hernandez, it’s *chef’s kiss.* Honestly, rev me up for Valentine’s day.

And who do we have to thank for this visual feast? None other than the OG Raptors fashionista himself, Serge Ibaka. As the global brand ambassador for Nobis, the athlete gifted his teammates with the brand’s soon-to-be-iconic #BigScarfEnergy for all their travel.

Ibaka is no stranger to the Lenny Kravitz effect, as the player has been seen out and about rocking super-sized scarves similar to the rocker’s. Because, if you weren’t already aware (and despite teammate OG Anunoby’s denial), scarves are kind of his thing. And a man who can walk down the street or onto a basketball court in an über-extravagant and expertly draped scarf like it’s nobody’s business? Ring the alarm, it’s getting hot in here!!!

Honestly, Ibaka’s oversized scarves literally look like something a grandmother would hand-knit, but maybe that’s part of the allure? I like to think it was knit by *his* own grandma or perhaps by a Toronto-based elderly knitting group, with the proceeds going toward the Humane Society and saving tiny kittens.

But let’s be honest: It’s probably from a luxury designer store. Either way, we are all more blessed for these matching neck warmers. TBH, Spicy P (a.k.a Pascal Siakam) is *really* living up to his nickname. Plus, you just *know* Drake is going to pop up wearing one in his next Insta post.

The Raptors may currently be on fire on the court (with a 15-game winning streak), but they should also be appreciated for serving fire looks off the court.

We stan some cozy legends.