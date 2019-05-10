Your Fave Sustainable Clothing Brand Now Makes Shoes!

Just when I thought my bank account was safe. Beloved go-to for flirty boho summer dresses and perfectly snug high-waisted denim, Reformation, is getting into the shoe game.

On May 9, the L.A.-based sustainable clothing brand revealed a collection of summer vacay-ready sandals and espadrilles in strappy, cool-girl approved silhouettes that have me reconsidering my sneakers-with-everything-in-2019 mandate. Ref flew me and a handful of Canadian journalists out to L.A. to get a first look at the new line, and it is seriously cute.

Here’s the best part: The new footwear falls in line with the Reformation’s super high standards when it comes to sustainable and ethical manufacturing. Compared to most other shoes, Reformation says theirs save an average of 52% CO2 emissions, 70% water and 65% general waste in production.

The 11 styles start at $128 USD, and while I’m partial to the three-strap Menage sandal in emerald green, tbh, you really can’t go wrong with any of these classic styles.

Scroll through to see all the looks.

Belle Flat Black, $178 USD, thereformation.com

Camille Espadrille Natural, $158 USD, thereformation.com

Camille Espadrille Black, $158 USD, thereformation.com

Corsica Sandal Gold, $128 USD, thereformation.com

Isabelle Sandal Black, $178 USD, thereformation.com

Isabelle Sandal White, $178 USD, thereformation.com

Jeanne Sandal Black, $158 USD, thereformation.com Jeanne Sandal White, $158 USD, thereformation.com Kelly Sandal Black, $198 USD, thereformation.com Kelly Sandal Nude, $198 USD, thereformation.com Lily Espadrille Natural, $128 USD, thereformation.com Lily Espadrille Black, $128 USD, thereformation.com Lily Espadrille Red, $128 USD, thereformation.com Menage Sandal Gold, $198 USD, thereformation.com Menage Sandal White, $198 USD, thereformation.com Porto Sandal Black, $218 USD, thereformation.com Porto Sandal Black, $218 USD, thereformation.com

