9 Pride Collections That Give Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

It’s Pride month and while festivities may be postponed due to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate virtually from the comfort of our home by hopping into Club Quarantine’s virtual pride launch party or checking out SodaStream’s virtual drag brunch.
Something we can also do from home? Online shop. But before you go buying the first rainbow T-shirt, tumbler or sneakers you see, might we suggest a couple of brands that are actually donating proceeds to worthy causes, organizations and charities that benefit the LGBTQ+ community? Because making meaningful monetary contributions that serve the community is the name of the game.
Scroll through and shop our top picks from brands that are offering rainbow-brightPride merch that actually benefits queer causes here:
Shop Pride Merchandise That Supports LGBTQ+ Causes
Levi’s
Pride Trucker Jacket, $148, levi.com
Levi’s has been low-key championing equality for the LGBTQ+ community for a minute, from working to overturn Proposition 8 (which banned same-sex marriage in California) to extending health benefits to same-sex partners in 1992, the brand has continued to walk the walk in support of equal rights. And with a collection of purposeful “Use Your Voice”-emblazoned tops and tanks, and maybe even a pair of saucy denim chaps, 100% of the net proceeds from their Pride collection will go straight into the hands of the OutRight Action International organization which advances the rights of the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.