11 Body-Positive Swimwear Brands That Will Make You Feel Amazing

Guess what! Spring is p. much here, and the bone-chilling cold will soon be a distant memory. It also means that summer is fast approaching, and in order to properly prepare, you may feel like shopping for a new swimsuit. Perhaps even sooner if you’re planning a spring getaway.

We rounded up ten brands that not only make amazing suits, but do it with a focus on body positivity and size inclusion. Thanks to much-needed improvements in the industry, and the realization that “beach bodies” are just bodies on the beach (duh), it wasn’t too much of a challenge to find cute suits that run up to a size 28.

What we did find challenging was sourcing adaptive swimwear, made for people with physical disabilities who might face difficulties putting on a conventional suit, or even finding one that fits their body shape. We did manage to source one brand that makes a cute adaptive swimsuit, but this is definitely a corner of the market that needs some serious attention. (Are you listening, swimwear brands?)

Scroll through to check out our picks for this year’s best body-positive swimwear.

Nakimuli Bright Delight Swimsuit, $160, nakimuli.com This is a fave brand of Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, and it’s all about bright colours and bold prints. All of their swimwear runs up to size 3X, and this suit in particular can be worn in six different ways.

