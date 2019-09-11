Heads Up, Pearl Accessories Are Modern Again

We all have individual style at FLARE, but some days we get to work and everyone’s wearing basically the same thing. Introducing What We Wore Wednesdays, the *official* documentation of our current fashion obsessions—follow us on IG for even more updates on what we’re feeling. They say three’s a trend, and we say lean in.

Thank you, fashion gods, for making pearls modern again. They might make you think of your grandma’s jewellery drawer or Marie Antoinette’s wigs, but we promise they’ve been upgraded, dusted off and have been given new life. Just because they were your great-aunt’s favourite accessory doesn’t mean they can’t be yours, too. Today’s pearl accessories can be dainty and bold, subtle and not-so-subtle, but they’re always elegant.

Channel your inner mermaid with these 10 beauts, fresh from the sea.

Anne-Marie Chagnon Primerose Earring, $60, annemariechagnon.com

