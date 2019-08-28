Serious Q: Can You Ever Really Go Wrong With a Midi Dress?

We all have individual style at FLARE, but some days we get to work and everyone’s wearing basically the same thing. Introducing What We Wore Wednesdays, the *official* documentation of our current fashion obsessions—follow us on IG for even more updates on what we’re feeling. They say three’s a trend, and we say lean in.

The humble midi dress isn’t as flowy or majestic as its maxi sib, nor is it as flirty as the mini. You’d think that’d leave it in dress-length limbo, but you’d be wrong. It’s kind of the best of both worlds, and it really works for every occasion. Your legs are free and you can feel the breeze, but you’re not freezing as the sun goes down. (RIP, summer.) You get the dressier vibe of a maxi, but without the constant risk of tripping over your hem while going up stairs. It’s the perfect thing to wear now, and it’ll look great with tights and a jacket or cardi come fall.

Check out our picks (which are all from Canadian brands, BTW) below.

Shop Midi Dresses Midi Dresses 1 / 10 Frank & Oak TENCEL® Button Down Ruffle Dress, $70, frankandoak.com

Related:

This Is The Only Accessory You Need to Upgrade a Boring Outfit

Knit Tanks Are the Summer Hero Piece We’ll Be Wearing Well Into Fall

10 Utility Clothing Picks That’ll Work As Hard As You