Meghan Markle Visits South Africa's Oldest Mosque

With the announcement of another royal tour (the couple’s first with Master Archie!) comes the inevitable excitement around Meghan Markle’s royal tour style. The former Suits actress and newest member of the royal family (aside from her new bb) has become well known for her classic yet modern style. A jaunt abroad offers ample opportunity for the stylish royal to show off new looks and support local designers (something she clearly loves to do).

We were blown away by her chic pregnancy style, and, so far, the duchess’s sartorial choices in South Africa have *not* disappointed. From showing us how to pair different-coloured denim to highlighting the power (and affordability) of rewearing pieces that are already in your closet, HRH is giving us all the #fashioninspo for our next vacay.

And, in case you were wondering, the “Meghan Markle effect” translates globally. (But, really, was there ever any doubt?)

Meghan Markle Style Meghan Markle Royal Tour Style 1 / 4 (Photo: Getty Images) September 24: Visiting the oldest mosque in South Africa For the latter half of day two, Meghan and Harry visited Auwal Mosque, which is the oldest mosque in South Africa. Needing to go from her casual denim look to something more appropriate, the duchess donned an olive shirtdress by brand STAUD and cream headscarf for the visit as well as nude flats from Sam Edelman (per Canadian style blog Meghan's Mirror).

Related:

Meghan Markle Paid Tribute To Those Affected By the Christchurch Attack

Our Fave, #NoFilter Royal Style Expert on Meghan Markle’s Australian Tour Looks—So Far

Meet the Vancouver Woman Behind the Go-To Meghan Markle Style Blog