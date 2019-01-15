Meghan Markle’s Best Pregnancy Style

With the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a baby on board came the question on everyone’s minds: How will HRH Meghan Markle style her bump? With the royal bb set to make its arrival this spring, a large portion of the Duchess’s pregnancy coincides with winter, so we’re seeing lots of gorgeous coats and even more Canadian designers. (The Duchess is a *big* supporter of Canadian brands, even from across the pond.)

Meghan has been serving tons of sophisticated #fashioninspo for mom’s-to-be and everyday gals alike. Forget fashion week—consider Meghan Markle’s pregnancy style your nine-month-long lookbook.

1 of 25 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) January 14: Visiting charities in Birkenhead This was the Duke and Duchess’s first outing together of 2019, to a women’s charity and a centre for youth with disabilities. For the occasion, Meghan chose a striking colour combination. Her red coat is from Canadian brand, Sentaler, and her purple dress is from Aritzia. The dress has sold out, but you can still get your hands on the coat if you hurry.

Related:

Aritzia’s 10 Best-Selling Items (Including *That* Meghan Markle Dress)

We’re Dying to Know: What’s on Meghan Markle’s Phone?

Meghan Markle’s New Signature Reveals *A Lot* About Her Life as a Royal