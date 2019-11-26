Fashion & Beauty

Make It a Homegrown Holiday With These Made-In-Canada Gifts

From bourbon maple syrup to boob-inspired ceramics

by

A speckled mug hand-thrown in a Montreal studio. A deep amber fragrance delicately blended in Edmonton. A pair of earrings made with sand from a Vancouver Island beach. As we compiled our wishlists this year, we quickly realized that our most coveted items were all made in Canada. Whether you’re looking for sweet treats, eco-friendly picks, quirky ceramics or other small luxuries, there’s a homegrown gift for everyone on your list.

Shop Made in Canada Holiday Gifts

1 / 45

Anto Yukon

“These all-natural, lushly scented soaps are named after Canadian landscapes and locations, including my hometown, Thunder Bay, Ont.” —Maureen Halushak, Editor-in-Chief, Chatelaine

Soaps, $10 each, antoyukon.comWhitehorse, Y.T.
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram