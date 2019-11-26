Make It a Homegrown Holiday With These Made-In-Canada Gifts

A speckled mug hand-thrown in a Montreal studio. A deep amber fragrance delicately blended in Edmonton. A pair of earrings made with sand from a Vancouver Island beach. As we compiled our wishlists this year, we quickly realized that our most coveted items were all made in Canada. Whether you’re looking for sweet treats, eco-friendly picks, quirky ceramics or other small luxuries, there’s a homegrown gift for everyone on your list.

Shop Made in Canada Holiday Gifts Shop Made in Canada Holiday Gifts 1 / 45 Anto Yukon “These all-natural, lushly scented soaps are named after Canadian landscapes and locations, including my hometown, Thunder Bay, Ont.” —Maureen Halushak, Editor-in-Chief, Chatelaine Soaps, $10 each, antoyukon.com, Whitehorse, Y.T.